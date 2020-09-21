A warmer week with a quiet pattern

A trough is situated through Wisconsin and Minnesota this morning. This will bring a very small chance for drizzle through the morning hours. However, it will bring a partly cloudy start to the day before clear (but hazy) skies return this afternoon.

Warmer

As the region taps into a strong southerly wind, the temperatures will bring a warmer, summer-like feel. An average high of 71 degrees today will make our high temperature of 78, above average. From here and through the rest of the week temperatures will teeter around today’s high. So don’t put away the summer clothes yet.

Breezy

Factor in strong winds at times today. Winds will be gusty out of the south to start the warming. Throughout much of this new work week, the winds will be from the south. Winds will become breezy again on Wednesday, but still from the south. That will continue to enforce warming.

Little rainfall

It will be another week under quiet conditions. There are very small chances for light rain late Wednesday/early Thursday. As a low pressure passes through it might be able to shake a few raindrops out. But, little accumulations expected as of this morning and should pass quickly.

Then our next rain chance will be over the weekend with the passage of a strong cold front. This will bring a chance for showers late afternoon Saturday. There may be some thunder with showers but storms should be non-severe.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett