Airline denies mom and son, 2, after he refused to wear mask

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire woman was not allowed to stay on an American Airlines flight with her 2-year-old son because he would not wear a mask as the airline requires. The Portsmouth Herald reports Rachel Starr Davis of Portsmouth was traveling from Charlotte, North Carolina, when a flight attendant asked her to put a mask on her 2-year-old son. In an Instagram post, Davis wrote she tried but could not. The airline asked passengers to disembark, and Davis and her son were left behind. A spokesperson for American Airlines said, “Policies are enforced and approved face coverings are made available at key points throughout the customer journey.”