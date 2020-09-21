Arrest in case of ricin letters sent to White House, Texas

WASHINGTON (AP) — A woman suspected of sending an envelope containing the poison ricin, which was addressed to the White House, has been arrested at the New York-Canada border. She is also suspected of sending similar poisoned envelopes to law enforcement agencies in Texas. Law enforcement officials tell the AP the woman was taken into custody by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers and is expected to face federal charges. Officials say the letter addressed to the White House was intercepted at a government facility that screens mail addressed to the White House and President Donald Trump.