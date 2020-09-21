Castillo expected to start as Reds host the Brewers

Milwaukee Brewers (26-26, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (27-27, third in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Monday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Milwaukee: Brandon Woodruff (2-4, 3.45 ERA) Cincinnati: Luis Castillo (3-5, 3.19 ERA)

LINE: Reds favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati and Milwaukee will face off on Monday.

The Reds are 19-18 against opponents from the NL Central. The Cincinnati offense has compiled a .211 batting average as a team this season, last in the National League. Jesse Winker leads the team with a mark of .261.

The Brewers are 16-16 in division games. Milwaukee’s lineup has 68 home runs this season, Keston Hiura leads the club with 13 homers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nick Castellanos leads the Reds with 13 home runs and has 30 RBIs.

Hiura leads the Brewers with 13 home runs and is batting .220.

INJURIES: Reds: Tyler Thornburg: (elbow), Wade Miley: (shoulder), Sonny Gray: (right mid-back), Jose De Leon: (groin), Matt Bowman: (elbow), Jesse Biddle: (shoulder).

Brewers: Ben Gamel: (left quad), Manny Pina: (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.