Ellen DeGeneres makes on-air apology, vows a ‘new chapter’

NEW YORK (AP) — Ellen DeGeneres used her opening monologue of the new season of her daytime talk show to address allegations of a toxic work environment, apologizing for things “that never should have happened.” “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” started its 18th season with the host on stage for the first time in months after taping from DeGeneres’s home during quarantine. She said she took responsibility for what happens on her show. Three of the show’s producers exited over the summer amid allegations of a dysfunctional workplace that harbored misbehavior including sexual misconduct and racially insensitive remarks.