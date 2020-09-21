Find the best of the fall colors

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The most colorful time of the year is underway in the region.

The leaves are changing which brings bold reds, yellows, and oranges to the bluffs, valleys, and neighborhoods where we live.

A scenic drive can take you to the best places to see the colors...or it may be as easy as enjoying them in your backyard.

Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Iowa all have websites highlighting the fall colors in each state and when they are at their peak.

Here's the list:

Wisconsin Fall Color Report

Minnesota Fall Color Report

Iowa Fall Color Report

We'd also like to see the fall colors where you are. We're asking for photos you've taken of the changing of the season. You can share them on our Facebook page or through our WXOW Weather app. We'll use them in a slide show here on this page as well as possibly on-air during one of our newscasts.