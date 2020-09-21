Ginsburg’s style was more than a subtle courtroom statement

WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg didn’t put on her judge’s robe without also fastening something around her neck. Ginsburg called her neckwear collars, or jabots, and they became part of her signature style, along with her glasses, lace gloves and fabric hair ties known as scrunchies. Ginsburg died last week at age 87. More than any other member of the court, Ginsburg had a look all her own. And clothing became a way she connected with the public and even other members of the court.