White minister who supported Montgomery bus boycott dies

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The only white minister to support the Montgomery, Alabama, bus boycott died Sunday. The Rev. Robert Graetz was 92. His daughter, Meta Ellis, shared the news in a Facebook post from the Southeastern Synod Evangelical Lutheran Church in America. Graetz was the minister of the majority-Black Trinity Lutheran Evangelical Church in Montgomery and became the only local white clergyman to publicly support the historic boycott in 1955. The Montgomery parsonage where the Graetzes lived was bombed in 1957 in a wave of attacks on civil rights leaders and churches. The church did not mention a cause of death.