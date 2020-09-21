Greece: 243 positive COVID-19 cases among migrants in Lesbos

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s government spokesman says more than 200 people have tested positive for the coronavirus among thousands of asylum-seekers admitted to a new camp on the island of Lesbos after the old one burned down. Speaking during a regular briefing Monday, the spokesman said 7,064 people who entered the new camp at Kara Tepe had been tested, and 243 of them were found positive. Their average age was 24, and most were asymptomatic, he said. More than 12,000 asylum-seekers were left homeless nearly two weeks ago after fires on two successive nights destroyed the notoriously overcrowded Moria camp. Greek authorities have said the fires were deliberately set by a small group of Afghans angered by lockdown and isolation orders imposed after 35 people in the camp tested positive for COVID-19.