Key EU states worry South America trade pact may hurt Amazon

BRUSSELS (AP) — EU member states remain divided on whether to approve a preliminary free trade deal drafted last year with South American countries because of concerns related to the Amazon deforestation and the respect of European standards. Following two decades of negotiations, the trade pact was announced last year by the European Commission, the executive body that negotiates trade agreements on behalf of EU countries. The preliminary deal needs to be ratified by all EU countries,. It was struck with the Mercosur bloc of Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay. France is among the countries opposed to the accord in its current form.