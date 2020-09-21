Longtime ally to Trump’s postal chief was paid by RNC

WASHINGTON (AP) — A former executive who worked in the private sector for Postmaster General Louis DeJoy is now on the payroll of President Donald Trump’s reelection effort. That’s according to a new campaign finance disclosure that shows Joe Hauck, a former vice president of sales and marketing for DeJoy’s New Breed Logistics, was paid $3,000 by the RNC in August. House Democrats are exploring allegations that DeJoy encouraged employees at his former business to contribute to Republican candidates and then reimbursed them in the guise of bonuses, a violation of campaign finance laws. The Washington Post reported that Hauck helped DeJoy by soliciting donations from employees of his business.