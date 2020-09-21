Officials: Georgia deputies shoot, kill knife-wielding woman

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say a woman who was armed with a knife and a blow torch was fatally shot by deputies in Georgia after she charged at them with the knife. The Oconee County Georgia Sheriff’s Office said in a post on Facebook that the shooting happened Monday morning after deputies arrived at a home in Athens for a domestic call. Deputies say they also used a stun gun on the woman when she charged at them. Deputies attempted CPR on the woman after the shooting, but she died at the scene. No deputies were injured. Authorities have not revealed the woman’s identity.