Pakistan opposition, backed by ex-premier, to protest Khan

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s ailing former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has broken a nearly yearlong silence from exile in London to vow to oust Imran Khan from office. Sharif accused Khan late Sunday of only reaching power through a vote rigged by the country’s powerful military. Khan’s government on Monday dismissed his remarks, with Information Minister Shibli Faraz saying the Pakistani opposition is only united because they fear ongoing corruption cases targeting them. Sharif thrice served as Pakistan’s prime minister, only to be removed each time. It comes as opposition groups plan mass protests against Khan beginning in October.