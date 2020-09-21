Police release footage after officers shoot 13-year-old boy

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Body camera footage released Monday from a police shooting that seriously injured a 13-year-old autistic boy in Utah shows that officers shot the boy after his mother asked for help getting him to a hospital and officers agreed to talk to him. The footage shows the officers chasing the boy from his home onto a sidewalk, then firing a series of shots. It also shows his mother had warned officers he might have a weapon, though she did not believe it was real. There were no indications he was armed. The boy survived the Sept. 4 shooting with serious injuries.