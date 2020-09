LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A section of Riverside Park will be closed later this week.

On Wednesday, September 23rd and Thursday, September 24th the sidewalk and parking lane along Veterans Memorial Drive in Riverside Park will be closed to collect boring samples.

For more information contact Jim Flottmeyer at flottmeyerj@cityoflacrosse.com or at 608-789-7559.