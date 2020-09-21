Reds, Brewers and Cardinals charging hard in NL Central

All the Cincinnati Reds needed was one extended winning streak to turn a disappointing season into a possible playoff berth. Cincinnati had high hopes after spending big in the offseason, but the Reds showed little sign of improvement until they ran off six straight victories recently. Now they’re at .500 and in a three-way tie with Milwaukee and San Francisco for the final postseason spot in the National League. Cincinnati hosts a three-game series with the Brewers starting Monday night. Elsewhere in the NL Central, Milwaukee and St. Louis are closing strong as well. Those two teams have each won four in a row.