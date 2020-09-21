Titans swap out trio on practice squad adding NFL experience

NASHVILLE, Tenn. _ (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have added a trio of players with NFL experience to their practice squad, signing wide receiver Chester Rogers and a pair of defensive backs in Breon Borders and Greg Mabin. The Titans also removed defensive lineman Kobe Smith and defensive backs Picasso Nelson and Maurice Smith from the practice squad. Rogers started 22 of his 53 games with the Colts in his four-year career. He has 111 catches for 1,221 yards and five touchdowns, and he has averaged 9.2 yards per return on punts. He played all 16 games for the Colts in 2018 after being an undrafted free agent out of Grambling.