Trooper wounded in crash faced firing in Black man’s death

A Louisiana state trooper has been critically injured in a single-vehicle crash hours after learning he faced firing for his role in the in-custody death of a Black man last year. Authorities say Master Trooper Chris Hollingsworth was in critical condition following the crash early Monday. Hollingsworth was put on paid leave this month amid fallout from the May 2019 death of Ronald Greene, which has become the subject of a federal civil rights investigation and a wrongful-death lawsuit alleging he was brutalized by troopers following a high-speed chase. Police have refused to release video or records of the arrest.