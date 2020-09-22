Addressing racial inequity at the School District of La Crosse-Part II

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - In Part I of: Addressing Racial Inequity at the School District of La Crosse, students of color shared their stories of racism they've encountered on school grounds and what changes they wanted from the La Crosse School District.

School officials said they have heard the requests from families and students of color and are listening.

Melissa Murray, the Principal at Lincoln Middle School and Supervisor for the district's Cultural and Family Connections Program, said racism does exist inside the walls of La Crosse Public Schools. In the 20 plus years she's worked as an educator Murray has noticed that her peers shy away from the topic of racism because they haven't lived the experience as a person of color.

"No one wants to be racist, and "No One" is a big word. Most people don't want to be racist. They don't want to be accused of being racist. They don't want to be accused of being hateful toward another group of people, and so we find ways not to be hateful and not to be racist," Murray said. "When we avoid tough topics, what ends up happening is, rather than addressing that issue within ourselves, we end up being the exact thing we try to avoid being."

As of the 2019 to 2020 school year, there are 2,190 public schools statewide with a student enrollment of 854,959. Out of those students, kids of color make up about 30 percent leaving white students at a little over 68 percent.

Mia and Chaya Davis, members of Black Student Leaders La Crosse, said they and their fellow group members want to normalize being Black in La Crosse.

"We want kids in La Crosse to realize that its OK to be African-American," Chaya said. "There are Black kids that live here, and because they have lived here for so long, they don't know what it is to embrace themselves as a Black person fully. I can tell they are fearful and are not taking in all of their melanin fully. They're not embracing who they are."

Shamayah Curtis, the Mother of Mia and Chaya Davis, believes her daughters are leaders amongst peers.

"Listening to these kids is amazing. This generation speaks up for themselves. They say what they want," Curtis said. "If the school districts start to listen to the concerns right here in La Crosse, we can make changes big time."

Regarding racial inequity in the classroom, Murray said it is not the district's job to provide training opportunities to bring equity in the school, but incumbent on the individual teacher.

"The district gives teachers as individuals, small groups, and collective groups, the opportunity to do a lot of this work on their own and with people they trust," said Murray.

The district does offer social justice tracks at all district in-service opportunities, including Rebuilding for Learning and WWEC.

Murray houses a district resource library of social and racial justice books that she promotes at least twice a year and once in the summer for individual book clubs.

The Cultural and Family Connections budget Murray oversees supports teachers who want to attend conferences on equity. A small part of the Title VI budget goes toward discussions specific to Native American student education.

Brianna Washington, a student of color, said its tough conversations about race that will encourage change.

"That's the thing about change. Change is not perfect," Washington said. "Change is not always easy, sometimes its hard, sometimes its messy, but that's what you need to do to get to a better place."

Kids of color tell News 19 that they want people to listen to their stories, and if people listen, they are hopeful that something will click for those who have not walked in the shoes of a Black person.