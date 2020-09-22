As rich nations struggle, Africa’s virus response is praised

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic has fractured global relationships. But Africa’s top public health official has helped to steer the continent’s 54 countries into an alliance praised as responding better than some richer nations, including the United States. Now the Gates Foundation is honoring John Nkengasong for his “relentless” efforts toward global cooperation during COVID-19. Africa’s challenges remain huge even as a surge in cases levels off. But a former administrator for the U.S. Agency for International Development says “Africa is doing a lot of things right the rest of the world isn’t.”