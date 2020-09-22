Asia Today: India sees 83,000 new cases, but numbers falling

NEW DELHI (AP) — India has reported more than 83,000 new coronavirus cases, showing some decline after reaching a record a week earlier. The country has now confirmed more than 5.6 million cases. The health ministry also reported 1,085 new deaths on Wednesday, raising the tally to 90,020. India is expected to become the world’s worst-hit country within weeks, surpassing the United States, where nearly 6.9 million people have been infected by the virus. But the past week has seen some improvement in India, with the numbers dropping after a record 97,894 new cases were reported on Sept. 16.