Astronomical fall sounds off with a summer-like feel

Today is starting off with areas of cloud cover and drizzle, like yesterday. But that will quickly diminish to bring in a mostly sunny and warm day. It may feel out of the norm as today is the first day of astronomical fall. High temperatures today will extend towards the 80s in some spots under the blue (less hazy) skies.

More summer-like weather

Tomorrow will be similar to today with highs nearing the 80s and sunshine. Yet, the winds may start to pick up speed as a low pressure system will move towards Wisconsin. This system will hold off any active weather for your Wednesday. But, by Thursday morning rainfall could return.

Sprinkles

Now, you won’t want these sprinkles on your cupcakes. But the sprinkles will bring a nice break from the sunshine. Rain chances will remain small and scattered for your Thursday with little accumulation expected. The next chance for rain with a few rumbles of thunder will be Saturday evening.

Under the gloomy start to Thursday, temperatures will be limited. We are in the time of the year where the sunshine makes a large impact on the temperatures. So with a lack of sunshine early Thursday, temperatures will be limited to the low 70s.

Peek at the end of the week

By Friday, the sunshine and summer-like conditions returns. This will allow for another 80-degree day or two this weekend. But as mentioned earlier, there will be a chance for showers and thunderstorms with a passing cold front Saturday evening.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

- Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett