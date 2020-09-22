Authorities: Eastern Iowa officers shoot man brandishing gun

WYOMING, Iowa (AP) — Officials say eastern Iowa officers have shot and injured a man they say was brandishing a gun. The Iowa Division of Public Safety says in a news release that the shooting happened Monday night in rural Wyoming, Iowa. The agency says someone called 911 around 7:30 p.m. with a firearms complaint, and arriving officers from various agencies found 51-year-old James Orval Bartram, of Wyoming, brandishing a gun. The release says an Iowa state trooper and a Delaware County sheriff’s deputy both fired their weapons, hitting Bartam in the upper torso. Bartram was flown to an Iowa City hospital. His medical condition was not immediately released. The names of the officers involved have not been released.