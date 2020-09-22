Cast of ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ tapes special reunion show

(WKOW/CNN) -- Will Smith has released a first-look photo at the upcoming reunion special for the 'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.'

Smith shared this picture of him with some of the hit series' regulars.

The cast taped the unscripted special on Thursday to celebrate the show's 30th anniversary.

The reunion special is being billed as a "funny and heartfelt night full of music, dancing, and special surprise guests."

It will air on HBO Max around Thanksgiving.