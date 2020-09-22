Europe ministers meet to avoid COVID-19 border cacophony

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union ministers are discussing to better coordinate travel restrictions in the 27-nation bloc and guarantee the smooth circulation of people and goods as many EU nations see a resurgence of the coronavirus. European affairs ministers gathered in Brussels on Tuesday hoped to define a common ground following the confusion that individual border restrictions some countries adopted during the early days of the pandemic. The actions blocked traffic and medical equipment. The European Commission has recommended that EU governments take into account various factors, including the total number of new confirmed cases per 100,000 people in a given area in a 14-day period and the percentage of positive tests during a seven-day period.