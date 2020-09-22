Facebook: Fake pages from China tried to disrupt US politics

Facebook says it has removed a small network of fake accounts and pages that originated in China and focused on disrupting political activity in the U.S. and several other countries. The U.S.-focused activity was the most limited and gained almost no following, Facebook said. The accounts posted material both in support of and against presidential candidates Pete Buttigieg, Joe Biden and Donald Trump. Facebook also removed a second network originating in the Philippines. The people behind the network tried to conceal their identities and location via virtual private networks and other methods.