Gray expected to start as Reds host the Brewers

Milwaukee Brewers (26-27, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (28-27, third in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Milwaukee: Brett Anderson (3-3, 4.39 ERA) Cincinnati: Sonny Gray (5-3, 3.94 ERA)

LINE: Reds favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati and Milwaukee will face off on Tuesday.

The Reds are 20-18 against opponents from the NL Central. Cincinnati ranks last in the league in hitting with a .212 batting average, Jesse Winker leads the club with an average of .257.

The Brewers are 16-17 against teams from the NL Central. Milwaukee has a collective .227 this season, led by Orlando Arcia with an average of .247.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nick Castellanos leads the Reds with 26 extra base hits and is slugging .500.

Christian Yelich leads the Brewers with 19 extra base hits and is slugging .453.

INJURIES: Reds: Tyler Thornburg: (elbow), Wade Miley: (shoulder), Sonny Gray: (right mid-back), Jose De Leon: (groin), Matt Bowman: (elbow), Jesse Biddle: (shoulder).

Brewers: Ben Gamel: (left quad), Manny Pina: (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.