Iowa City man shoots woman before turning gun on himself

IOWA CITY, Iowa. (AP) — Police say that an Iowa City man shot a woman living with him before turning the gun on himself. Iowa City police said Tuesday that their investigation showed that no other people were in the home that 49-year-old Floyd Lowell Rush and 45-year-old Latoya Patrice Smith shared when they died Sept. 15. Police also said both died from injuries from a single handgun found at the scene. Police said the deaths occurred Sept. 15. Emergency responders were called to the home by concerned family members who saw through a window that Smith was lying on the bathroom floor.