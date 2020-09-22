Jill Biden to virtually meet with La Crosse businesswomen

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Jill Biden plans to meet with area women on Wednesday in a campaign event to discuss economic recovery.

Biden, along with Congressman Ron Kind, meet Wednesday afternoon with Uptown Cafe & Bakery owner Adrian Lipscombe, former GROW Executive Director Jamie O'Neill, and Tangled Up in Hue owner Erin Klaus.

A release from the campaign stated that they'll talk about how the pandemic has affected their businesses in Western Wisconsin and the economic recovery plans of the Biden administration if elected in November.

Members of the public can join in the event by going here.