Russia’s FM laments sanctions at UN amid tension with West

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s foreign minister has complained about countries using sanctions to meddle in the domestic affairs of other nations. In a speech delivered when it was early Tuesday in Moscow but still Monday in New York, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told the U.N. General Assembly that such unilateral penalties hamper an effective worldwide response to issues such as the coronavirus pandemic, climate change and international terrorism. Lavrov spoke on behalf of the Collective Security Treaty Organization, which includes Russia, Belarus, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan. His speech came amid tensions over Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, who is being treated in Berlin for what German authorities said was his poisoning with a Soviet era nerve agent.