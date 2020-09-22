Sweet 16: Post Malone leads Billboard Awards nominations

NEW YORK (AP) — Post Malone is the sunflower of the 2020 Billboard Music Awards. The multi-platinum 25-year-old star scored 16 nominations. His 2019 album “Hollywood’s Bleeding” is up for top Billboard 200 album while “Sunflower” is nominated for top rap song, top collaboration and top streaming song. Lil Nas X follows Malone with 13 nominations, while Billie Eilish and Khalid each scored 12 nods. The 2020 Billboard Music Awards will broadcast live from The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Oct. 14, though there weren’t specifics on how the show would be handled during the pandemic. The 2020 awards show was originally supposed to take place in April.