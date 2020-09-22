Trump expands ban on US money for certain diversity training

President Donald Trump has issued an order that he said will expand a ban on the use of federal money for certain diversity training. Trump said his new order, issued Tuesday, will expand the prohibition on training for the U.S. military, government contractors and and other federal grantees. The new order took issue with the Treasury Department for holding a seminar that promoted arguments that “virtually all White people, regardless of how ‘woke’ they are, contribute to racism” and training materials from Argonne National Laboratories that included language that racism “is interwoven into every fabric of America.”