Video shows final moments as police shoot Black man

A video released by New Jersey’s attorney general’s office shows the final moments when police shot and killed a Black man who refused to relinquish a knife he was holding. The office is investigating the August 21 shooting of 39-year-old Hasani Best in Asbury Park. Officers had responded to a domestic disturbance between Best and a woman. After repeatedly refusing their requests to drop the knife and come out from behind a door, Best opened the door and held the knife toward the officers, saying, “I’m going to stab him.” One of the officers immediately fired from about 6 feet away.