Vote Safe Project educates public on options for casting a ballot

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Trying to make sense of all the information available to voters was the goal of a special program Tuesday night.

The non-partisan Vote Safe Project: Your Vote Counts dealt with how the public can best cast their ballots in the upcoming November 3 election.

The discussion featured La Crosse County Clerk Ginny Dankmeyer, Former Wisconsin Attorney General JB Van Hollen, current Attorney General Josh Kaul, and Reid Magney of the Wisconsin Elections Commission.

The panelists fielded questions from the media and viewers about the safety of voting, how the counting process works, and the unlikelihood of voter fraud in the state.

Attorney General Josh Kaul said that despite all the changes that have happened this year, the fundamentals of the state's voting system are unchanged. He said people are still able to vote at the polls on election day, vote early at a clerk's office, or they can vote by mail with an absentee ballot.

Great Rivers United Way organized the event with the support of four media outlets and multiple other community action groups: WXOW-TV, La Crosse Tribune, WIZM radio, and WKBT-TV; LeaderEthics-Wisconsin, League of Women Voters of the La Crosse Area, University of Wisconsin La Crosse, retired political science professor Joe Heim, and Valley View Rotary.

You can watch the entire Vote Safe Project program with this story.

News App viewers can watch here.