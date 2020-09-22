Vote Safe Project event offers an opportunity to learn about the voting process

News app viewers can watch here

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Local and state experts gather Tuesday night to inform voters about the voting process and voting safely in the upcoming November elections.

The Vote Safe Project: Your Vote Counts discussion is a non-partisan online event hosted by the Great Rivers United Way on Tuesday, September 22 at 7 p.m. You can participate in the event on the WXOW.com website, or news app, and on our WXOW Facebook page.

Its aim is to educate voters who may have questions about the safety of going to the polls during a pandemic or about votes cast in the mail or as an absentee.

The discussion features La Crosse County Clerk Ginny Dankmeyer, Former Wisconsin Attorney General JB Van Hollen, current Attorney General Josh Kaul, and Reid Magney of the Wisconsin Elections Commission.

Great Rivers United Way is organizing this event with the support of four media outlets and multiple other community action groups: WXOW-TV, La Crosse Tribune, WIZM radio, and WKBT-TV; LeaderEthics-Wisconsin, League of Women Voters of the La Crosse Area, University of Wisconsin La Crosse, retired political science professor Joe Heim, and Valley View Rotary.

“We here in the Coulee Region are committed acting on accurate information, regardless of party politics or postings on social media,” said Lee Rasch, the executive director of LeaderEthics Wisconsin. “The event gives all citizens the ability to make an informed choice about the way they will cast their ballots and to feel confident their votes will be counted.”

During the discussion, anyone with questions for the panelists can email them to questions@votesafeproject.org, or text them to 608-785-7914.