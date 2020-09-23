Another consideration in the Supreme Court nomination process

La Crosse, Wis. (WXOW) - You might consider nominees for the Supreme Court liberal or conservative.

But a political analyst says it's important to consider something else.

Because the eventual justice will determine each case on its merits.

So, you might be surprised if someone you consider a "conservative" justice, sides with someone you might consider "liberal."

Tim Dale says, actually, we shouldn't be surprised when that happens.

For example, Justice Roberts, appointed by George W. Bush, recently decided with justices considered liberal on back to back abortion cases.

Dale says Supreme Court decisions are about applying the law in a specific case, not about making policy.