Appeals court rejects rehearing in transgender bathroom case

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A federal appeals court has denied a request for a full-court review of a ruling that a Virginia school board’s transgender bathroom ban is unconstitutional. The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond on Wednesday rejected a request from the Gloucester County School Board for a rehearing to review a ruling that the board’s policy discriminated against transgender student Gavin Grimm, who was barred from using the boys bathrooms at Gloucester High School. The board’s policy required Grimm to use private bathrooms or restrooms that corresponded with his sex assigned at birth. A federal judge ruled against the school board last year. That ruling was upheld last month by 4th Circuit judges.