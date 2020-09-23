Back to work: NBA’s non-Disney clubs start team workouts

NBA teams who didn’t qualify for the restart of the season at Walt Disney World are now allowed to have voluntary team workouts. Wednesday was the first time they were able to practice since the season was suspended because of the coronavirus on March 11. The eight clubs had to create their own bubbles where players and staff would stay together and be tested daily for the virus. Players such as Cleveland’s Kevin Love and Minnesota’s Karl-Anthony Towns were among those who joined their teams for workouts. The teams can practice until Oct. 6 and then wait to learn when next season will start.