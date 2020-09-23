Beta continues slow trek, bringing rain to several states

HOUSTON (AP) — A weakened Beta is continuing its slow trek across several Southern states, bringing rainfall to parts of Louisiana, Arkansas and Mississippi after having flooded homes and roadways in Texas. Houston began drying out on Wednesday after some parts of the metro area got nearly 14 inches of rain over the last three days. The National Weather Service says flash flood warnings were issued Wednesday for parts of Louisiana, where up to 4 inches of rain had fallen and up to 4 more inches could fall on top of that. Meanwhile, Post-Tropical Cyclone Teddy made landfall in Canada on Wednesday morning. It was expected to dissipate by Thursday.