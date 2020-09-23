Breonna Taylor grand jury decision spurs NYC protests

NEW YORK (AP) — Demonstrators packed a New York City plaza Wednesday night to protest a Kentucky grand jury’s decision not to indict any police officers for the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor. Chanting “Say her name, Breonna Taylor,” the crowd then started marching in the street in downtown Brooklyn, past onlookers and honking cars. The grand jury indicted one Louisville officer in connection to the March 13 killing, but for shooting into a home next to Taylor’s that had people in it. No charges were brought against the two officers who fired their weapon at Taylor.