Canada’s Trudeau vows to do ‘whatever it takes’ in pandemic

TORONTO (AP) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government says it will do “whatever it takes” to support the economy during the coronavirus pandemic. The commitment came in a speech Wednesday that outlines the government’s priorities for a new session of Parliament. The government says the economic impact of COVID-19 on Canadians has already been worse than the 2008 financial crisis. If the three main opposition parties vote against the speech an election would be triggered. But at least one is expected to support it. Two leaders of opposition partries could not attend the speech because they recently tested positive for COVID-19.