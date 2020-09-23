 Skip to Content

Coronavirus cases soar as Israel prepares tighter measures

2:38 am National news from the Associated Press

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel has reported a new record level of daily cases of coronavirus, shortly before government officials were to meet to discuss tightening a new nationwide lockdown. The Health Ministry reported 6,861 new cases Wednesday as a raging outbreak showed no signs of slowing. Israel, a country of some 9 million people, now has one of the world’s highest rates of coronavirus on a per capita basis, and health officials say hospitals are quickly approaching capacity. The government last week imposed a nationwide lockdown that closed schools, shopping malls, hotels and restaurants. The coronavirus cabinet was meeting later Wednesday to discuss further tightening the restrictions.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content