Coulee Recovery Center plans Saturday fundraising event

LA CROSSE, Wis. - (WXOW) - The Coulee Recovery Center is hosting a drive-thru brat fundraising event on Saturday, September 26.

The Center is a non-profit organization so their income relies on large fundraisers but because of the pandemic, they have been unable to do much. This event is a fun and safe alternative to normal events they have planned.

The event on Saturday is at the Myrick Park Main Shelter from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. They have 500 brats to sell and are hoping for a big turnout to sell out completely. They are offering a meal option with a brat, chips, and soda/water for $5 and an extra brat for $3.

Musical entertainment will be provided by "The Executives" and "Greg Grokowsky" for people to enjoy while waiting.

Before the pandemic began, the Center hosted around 130 meetings a month but since then they only host about 17 per week. They closed from March to May and although it re-opened, capacity in meetings was limited. This meant they had to find another way to help so they took things virtual. Now meetings are offered both in-person and virtually to assist as many people possible.

"It's really important for people to ask for help because all too often they isolate," said Cheryl Hancock, Executive Director of The Coulee Recovery Center. "In this COVID-19 environment they are doing it even more and what we find is the biggest part of people's recovery is finding other people that are supportive of them and that are in recovery themselves so if they can do that together it is really beneficial."

The Center has many resources available and they are encouraging people to ask for help if they need it.

Coulee Recovery Center