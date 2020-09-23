Councilwoman takes out papers to run for La Crosse Mayor

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Stating that the city would be "better off if we had new leadership", a current city council member takes out papers for a run for La Crosse Mayor.

Jessica Olson represents District 8 in La Crosse.

She tells WXOW that she started considering a run after people asked her about running and said they'd support her if she did.

Olson said she doesn't have confidence in the leadership in City Hall.

She said she wouldn't be comfortable staying on the City Council for another term under Kabat.

While she is looking at a run, she did say that she's looking for a change in leadership more than anything else. Not naming names, she stated there are others she would consider supporting if they entered the race.

"If I see somebody who embraces service leadership that wants to be mayor and I trust that they're going to act as a servant leader I'm fine letting that person fill that role," Councilwoman Olson said. "It's more so that I just want to see positive change for our city.

If she did run for mayor and win, Olson said she'd only serve one term. She believes that would be enough time to 'turn the culture' around in the city.

Another objective of her term is bringing in new people to develop as future leaders in government.

After her term, she'd devote more time to taking care of her aging parents and the rental housing business she runs.

Mayor Tim Kabat is in his second term leading La Crosse.

In a statement to WXOW, he said, "I am actively in conversation with family and friends about whether to seek a third term as La Crosse’s mayor. There will be an announcement in the near future once a decision has been made."

According to La Crosse City Clerk Teri Lehrke, candidates for mayor need three sets of paperwork to run. The first is a campaign finance registration statement. The second is a declaration of candidacy. Nomination papers are the last set of documents needed.

Lehrke said candidates can start getting signatures for their nomination papers on December 1. The deadline to turn in the paperwork is January 5, 2021.

The election for La Crosse Mayor is April 2021.