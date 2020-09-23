Covering the bases: Fenway Park expected as voting venue

BOSTON (AP) — Election officials in Boston are expected to approve Fenway Park as an early voting venue. Red Sox owner John Henry offered the storied ballpark for voters hesitant to cast ballots indoors amid the coronavirus pandemic. City officials toured the park and have said it meets their guidelines. Boston’s Elections Commission is expected to formally clear Fenway as a venue Thursday. If it does, Bostonians could vote there on Oct. 17 and 18. At least two other Major League Baseball parks have been approved as voting venues, along with more than a dozen NBA arenas. They are Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles and Nationals Park in Washington, D.C.