Sparta at Tomah set for Friday has been canceled

Sparta, Wis. (WXOW) COVID-19 concerns are now claiming one of the longest-running high school football rivalries in the area, not to mention the state.

Sparta at Tomah will not be played this Friday.

Monroe County is now at the 'red' level according to the their health department.

Sparta will move to virtual learning on Monday according to the school district website.

But ahead of that, the Sparta School District has canceled all in-person games and practices starting Thursday.

Athletics may resume once the color level shows a lower risk.

The Tomah-Sparta rivalry has been played since 1894.

They have met 114 times.

Tomah is still hoping to play someone on Friday.

Tomah athletics director Brad Plueger told WXOW 19 Wednesday he is searching for a last-minute opponent to play.