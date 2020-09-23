Deputies searching for man who stole cat blood from clinic

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. (AP) — Sheriff’s officials in Florida say a man caught on surveillance footage is suspected of stealing cat blood from a veterinary clinic. St. Johns County Sheriff’s officials say the theft occurred on Sept. 17. They posted photos showing the man walking up to the door of the Anastasia Cat Clinic in St. Augustine. Officials say he was seen touching and inspecting an Antech Diagnostics blood box with four vials of blood. About 20 minutes later, a truck was spotted in the parking area and a man wearing the same clothes went up to the clinic and took the box. An investigation continues.