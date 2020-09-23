eBay workers who sent spiders to couple to plead guilty

BOSTON (AP) — Federal prosecutors say four former eBay employees have agreed to plead guilty to their roles in sending live spiders and cockroaches in an effort to intimidate a Massachusetts couple who ran an online newsletter critical of the auction site. The agreements to plead guilty Oct. 8 were announced Wednesday by the U.S. attorney’s office in Massachusetts. Court records show the four expected to plead guilty are Brian Gilbert, Stephanie Popp, Stephanie Stockwell and Veronica Zea. Seven former eBay employees in all have been charged in the case. All have since been fired. Their lawyers either declined to comment or didn’t immediately return emails seeking responses Wednesday.