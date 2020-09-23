El Salvador woman imprisoned after miscarriage released

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — A 29-year-old woman in El Salvador who suffered an apparent miscarriage but was convicted of aggravated homicide under the country’s harsh anti-abortion laws has been released from prison. Cindy Erazo had served six years of a 10-year sentence before a judge granted her conditional release Wednesday. The law allows for such releases after more than half a sentence has been served. She was originally sentenced to 30 years in prison, but that sentence was later reduced. In 2011, Erazo experienced a miscarriage in a shopping mall bathroom on the outskirts of the capital. She was taken to a hospital where authorities accused her of attempting to abort the fetus.