Experts share tips on managing COVID-19 fatigue

MADISON (WKOW) — The feeling of stress and exhaustion from worrying about the pandemic can lead to something called “COVID Fatigue.”

“If you are experiencing exhaustion or feeling defeated or burned out, you are not alone,” said UW psychologist Shilagh Mirgain.

COVID Fatigue refers to the overall sense of exhaustion from the multitude of challenges people are facing during the pandemic.

Health care providers report an increase in people engaging in risky behavior that can spread the virus because they feel defeated and burned out. Patients have also reported higher levels of depression, anxiety and alcohol and drug dependency as the pandemic goes on.

Dr. Mirgain shares tips and behavioral changes to help reduce COVID Fatigue and to better manage the uncertainty of these times. The following are the four main areas of COVID Fatigue and some coping mechanisms for each one: